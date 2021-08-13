UrduPoint.com

Pak Sovereignty To Be Protected At All Forums: Minister Chaudhry Zaheeruddin Khan

Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheeruddin Khan said that Pakistan was achieved after unprecedented sacrifices and now its sovereignty would be protected at all forums

In a message regarding Jashn-e-Azadi on Friday, he said that the Quaid-e-Azam and his companions struggled day and night and got a separate homeland for Muslims of Subcontinent within a short span of seven years after a resolution was passed in this regard.

Now it is the duty of entire nation to protect this God-gifted country at all fronts, he said and paid tributes to Pak armed forces on protecting its borders from all sides.

He said that the nation should renew its pledge on the independence Day to promote love and unity so that Pakistan could be transformed into a developed and prosperous country.

He said that nation's problems could not be solved till the country was made corruption-free. He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), under dynamic leadership of Prime Minster Imran Khan, had launched a war against corruption. However, good results could not be achieved without the public cooperation. Therefore, the entire nation should play its role to make the country corruption free, he added.

