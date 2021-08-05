Pak-Sri Lanka Business Council KP chapter formed for promotion of regional trade

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Former President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Zulfiqar Ali Khan has been elected as chairman of Pak-Sri Lanka business Council Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter while the chamber Senior Vice President Engineer Manzoor Elahi and former President Riaz Arshad were the prominent members of the council.

Pak-Sri Lanka Business Council KP has been established for which Zulfiqar Ali Khan was elected as chairman of the council, reads to a press release issued here on Thursday.

The honorary Consul General of Sri Lanka in Pakistan, Mr Nasem Javed played a pivotal role in the establishment of the council.

Zulfiqar Ali Khan, chairman of the council thanked Sri Lanka High Commission and Honorary Consul General, Naseem Javed for establishment of the council.

He said that the unpleasant situation across the world prevailed owing to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic, especially the virus that had brought negative impacts on trade.

The council chairman reiterated that they would make concerted efforts to boost up the bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in order to recover Covid-19 hit economy of both the countries and further enhance trade as well in the post pandemic scenario.

It is noted to mention here that other members of the council include Shafiq Afridi, Hammad Sethi, Abbas Mukhtar, Malik Kamran Ishaq, Salman Savul, Saima Aslam, Shaukat Bashir, Amjad Ali Shah and Adeel Saeed.