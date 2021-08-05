UrduPoint.com

Pak-Sri Lanka Business Council KP Chapter Formed For Promotion Of Regional Trade

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 04:30 PM

Pak-Sri Lanka Business Council KP chapter formed for promotion of regional trade

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Former President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Zulfiqar Ali Khan has been elected as chairman of Pak-Sri Lanka business Council Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter while the chamber Senior Vice President Engineer Manzoor Elahi and former President Riaz Arshad were the prominent members of the council.

Pak-Sri Lanka Business Council KP has been established for which Zulfiqar Ali Khan was elected as chairman of the council, reads to a press release issued here on Thursday.

The honorary Consul General of Sri Lanka in Pakistan, Mr Nasem Javed played a pivotal role in the establishment of the council.

Zulfiqar Ali Khan, chairman of the council thanked Sri Lanka High Commission and Honorary Consul General, Naseem Javed for establishment of the council.

He said that the unpleasant situation across the world prevailed owing to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic, especially the virus that had brought negative impacts on trade.

The council chairman reiterated that they would make concerted efforts to boost up the bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in order to recover Covid-19 hit economy of both the countries and further enhance trade as well in the post pandemic scenario.

It is noted to mention here that other members of the council include Shafiq Afridi, Hammad Sethi, Abbas Mukhtar, Malik Kamran Ishaq, Salman Savul, Saima Aslam, Shaukat Bashir, Amjad Ali Shah and Adeel Saeed.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Sri Lanka Chamber Amjad Ali Commerce Afridi Post Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempt to target Khami ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempt to target Khamis Mushait with booby-trapped d ..

52 seconds ago
 With a simple Tap, Tap, Send you can send more and ..

With a simple Tap, Tap, Send you can send more and spend less on remittances to ..

5 minutes ago
 Islamabad police plan elaborate security arrangeme ..

Islamabad police plan elaborate security arrangements during Muharram

11 minutes ago
 ANP leader’s body recovered from a Pishin Camp

ANP leader’s body recovered from a Pishin Camp

11 minutes ago
 Cebu Pacific announces Dubai to Manila special com ..

Cebu Pacific announces Dubai to Manila special commercial flights for August 202 ..

15 minutes ago
 Infrastructure sector being prioritised: RAK Munic ..

Infrastructure sector being prioritised: RAK Municipality Director-General

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.