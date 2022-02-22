Pak-Sri Lanka security, defence cooperation a factor of peace, stability in region: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said the security and defence cooperation had been a key component of Pakistan-Sri Lanka relations, and a factor of peace and stability in the region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said the security and defence cooperation had been a key component of Pakistan-Sri Lanka relations, and a factor of peace and stability in the region.

The prime minister was talking to Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne, Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy, who called on him here.

He stated that Pakistan attached immense importance to its relations with Sri Lanka as a reliable friend and partner.

Fondly recalling his visit to Sri Lanka in February 2021, the prime minister reaffirmed the strong fraternal bonds between the two countries and Pakistan's desire to comprehensively upgrade bilateral relations in all fields.

He added that he looked forward to the visit of Sri Lankan leadership to Pakistan.

Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne underlined the close cooperative ties between the two countries, and expressed gratitude for Pakistan's support at international and regional fora.

He reaffirmed the commitment to work together for the promotion of shared goals.