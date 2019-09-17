UrduPoint.com
Pak Stall At IAEA Exhibition Inaugurated

Pak stall at IAEA exhibition inaugurated

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) Muhammad Naeem has inaugurated Pakistan stall at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) exhibition being held on the sideline of 63rd general conference, in Vienna International Center.

The event was attended by senior officials of the IAEA and delegates from around the globe. The IAEA exhibition is held every year during the IAEA general conference, a press release on Monday said.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PAEC, Muhammad Naeem said that Pakistan was actively engaged in the IAEA project for achieving the sustainable development goals.

He said the PAEC started its programme by establishing centers for agriculture and radiotherapy.

Now, it had developed 18 cancer hospitals catering around eight hundred thousand patients per year, he added.

Pakistan's ambassador in Austria Mansoor Ahmed Khan also spoke on the occasion and said Pakistan was using nuclear technology for peaceful purposes.

He also appreciated the PAEC for establishing a Pakistan's stall.

Pakistan is showcasing applications of nuclear science and technology in achieving the Sustainable Developing Goals (SDGs) which was also important for development of the country.

Pakistan has participated this year in the IAEA exhibition for the second time after 2013. The IAEA general conference and the exhibition will continue till September 20.

