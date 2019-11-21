Pak starts sedately at Gabba

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRISBANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) -:Pakistan openers started sedately and scored 33-0 runs off 13 overs at the first water break during the first innings of the first test against Australia at the Gabba here on Thursday.

Azhar Ali was batting on 18 (38),while Shan Masood scored 8 off 41 balls. Australia have bowled with their major bowlers without success so far.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first.