ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ):In order to celebrate this year's International Women's Day, PakStockPhoto brings to light the lives of Pakistani women through a photo contest which will exhibit compelling and engaging imagery.

The top 20 images from the contest will be showcased during an event held by World Bank Pakistan commemorating International Women's Day 2020, a press release said on Tuesday.

PakStockPhoto's goal for this contest is to showcase visuals which celebrate the changing role of women, gender equality, women entrepreneurs, draw emotions and empower & inspire others are among our themes. It also strives to inspire and educate society about the extraordinary roles, challenges and efforts of women in Pakistan.

PakStockPhoto, Pakistan's first and largest stock image library, is collaborating with the World Bank for this photography contest. "It is a privilege for us to collaborate with World Bank Pakistan on this special occasion and provide a unique collection of imagery to bring to the forefront the vibrant lives of Pakistani women. This exhibition will serve as a reminder of how much progress has been made and how much more effort is required to elevate the status of women all over the country," said Abid Azam, Co-Founder & CEO of PakStockPhoto.

He said that across the world, images play a powerful role in challenging stereotypes, highlighting issues and addressing global challenges. Photography is a powerful medium of expression that can be used to communicate strong positive messages about a subject, he added.

Photographers from all walks of life can enter and can submit images along the following themes: women entrepreneurship, closing gender gap/ gender balance, women at work, women doing things that consider unconventional in our society, women with disabilities, mother and child, women in different professions, women in sports/police/ politics, technology etc., education for women, women rights, transgender women, women reclaiming public places.

Through the PakStockPhoto platform, young and emerging artists have the opportunity to elevate their careers and gain recognition by mainstream media, art galleries, curators, media, and cultural institutions in Pakistan & abroad.

PakStockPhoto (https://pakstockphoto.com) is Pakistan's first and largest stock image library, currently boasts thousands of high quality images. The images on the platform are related to Pakistani culture, nature, heritage, people, landscape, urban/rural areas, entrepreneurship, technology, professionals, health, and other similar local themes. The platform is empowering more than 600 local photographers ranging from 18 to 70 years old with female photographers making up 35% of their contributors. PakStockPhoto's digital library is visited by customers in more than 75 countries around the world.