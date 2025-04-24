Pak Student Passes ACT, SAT
Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2025 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Muhammad Muzamil Mujeeb a Pakistani hero at just 15, has achieved incredible success.
He has earned 21 A’s, passed the ACT and SAT, and is the only student in the world to gain early admission to a U.S. undergraduate medical program at this young age.
Known for his passion for neurology and talent in football, Muzamil stands out for his ambition and dedication.
His research paper, “Reduce Carbon Footprint in Rawalpindi, Pakistan,” published in a respected European-American journal, suggests ways to reduce pollution in Pakistan’s big cities.
Muzamil’s achievements showcase the potential of Pakistan's youth, and he hopes to gain national recognition to inspire others to reach for their dreams.
