Pak students to visit Japan under Japan-SAARC Program from Feb 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :On the invitation by the Government of Japan, a delegation of nine Pakistani students accompanied by a supervisor will visit Japan from February 1-7, under the Japan-SAARC Network Program of people-to-people exchange known as JENESYS.

The students' delegation comprises five undergraduate students from COMSATS University Islamabad, Abbottabad campus, and four high school students from Westminster academy Islamabad along with a supervisor, said a statement issued here on Friday by the Embassy of Japan.

The Embassy of Japan organised a pre-departure orientation session for the visiting delegation of students to impart necessary information and hand over travel documents to them before their departure.

On the occasion, the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Mitsuhiro Wada congratulated the young students upon their selection for the youth exchange program which, he said, will be a lifetime opportunity for the young minds to learn more about Japan.

While emphasizing the importance of people-to-people exchange, the ambassador stated that the exchange of people especially the youth was "probably the most productive and fruitful way" to further deepen the relations between the two countries.

Expressing his best wishes, Wada hoped that the visiting Pakistani students, besides fostering friendships with the Japanese youth, will find ample opportunities to learn and enjoy the life, culture, and historical heritage of Japan during their stay in the country.

Japan-East Asia Network of Exchange for Students and Youths (JENESYS) is a youth exchange program between Japan and the Asia Pacific region launched by the Japanese Government aimed to reaffirm and strengthen mutual trust and understanding among the people of Japan and participating countries.

Under the JENESYS 2022 program, participants from SAARC countries during their stay in Japan will be provided opportunities to learn and deepen further their understanding of Japan's cutting-edge technologies, economy, and society and also experience Japan's traditional culture by participating in various lectures and visits, it added.

This year under the JENESYS 2022 program, a total of 70 high school students and undergraduate students from SAARC countries have been invited by the Japanese government for participating in this short-term invitation. The program is expected not only to promote capacity building but also to develop mutual understanding among the youths of Japan and the SAARC countries.