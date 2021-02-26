UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Sweet Home Announces To Set-up A Cadet College For Girls

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 12:30 AM

Pak Sweet Home announces to set-up a cadet college for girls

Patron-in-Chief Pakistan Sweet Home(PSH), Zamurd Khan has announced to set-up a Cadet College dedicated to girls here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Patron-in-Chief Pakistan Sweet Home(PSH), Zamurd Khan has announced to set-up a Cadet College dedicated to girls here on Thursday.

In an event titled 'Socializing with Parliamentarians' held at PSH, Khan said it was need of the hour that we should recognise and give all due rights to women in our society.

In PSH, all my daughters are being given equal rights and opportunities and they are excelling. Hygenic health for female is inevitable and we all must work for it as well", he added.

The event was attended by the parliamentarians including Dr Samina Matloob, Dr. Noshaba Mannan, Seemi Bukhari, Maria Tarana and others.

Zamurd Khan said that greatest work of all is to work for humanity. "Abdul Sattar Edhi's name is eternal but people hardly remember the Names of our former prime ministers and presidents", he maintained.

A UK-based philanthropist and medical expert, Dr. Shireen Khan on the occasion announced to set-up a hospital within Cadet College build under PSH in Swat.

She said she was very happy to see orphan children living and studying in PSH. "Wherever PSH needs medical expertise, I will be there for it", she added.

The female students of PSH also attended the event that was organised by Carrot kids, Hannah Medi spa and Fire Communications.

Related Topics

Pakistan Fire Swat Women Event All

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court orders EIA of Ravi Urban project ..

4 minutes ago

US House Democrats Committed to Passing Minimum Wa ..

4 minutes ago

Swiss orchestra's pandemic performances hit right ..

7 minutes ago

EU extends sanctions over Belarus crackdown

7 minutes ago

Maryam Safdar spreading hatred among people for po ..

7 minutes ago

Peaceful, stable Afghanistan in best interest of P ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.