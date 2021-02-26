Pak Sweet Home announces to set-up a cadet college for girls

Patron-in-Chief Pakistan Sweet Home(PSH), Zamurd Khan has announced to set-up a Cadet College dedicated to girls here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Patron-in-Chief Pakistan Sweet Home(PSH), Zamurd Khan has announced to set-up a Cadet College dedicated to girls here on Thursday.

In an event titled 'Socializing with Parliamentarians' held at PSH, Khan said it was need of the hour that we should recognise and give all due rights to women in our society.

In PSH, all my daughters are being given equal rights and opportunities and they are excelling. Hygenic health for female is inevitable and we all must work for it as well", he added.

The event was attended by the parliamentarians including Dr Samina Matloob, Dr. Noshaba Mannan, Seemi Bukhari, Maria Tarana and others.

Zamurd Khan said that greatest work of all is to work for humanity. "Abdul Sattar Edhi's name is eternal but people hardly remember the Names of our former prime ministers and presidents", he maintained.

A UK-based philanthropist and medical expert, Dr. Shireen Khan on the occasion announced to set-up a hospital within Cadet College build under PSH in Swat.

She said she was very happy to see orphan children living and studying in PSH. "Wherever PSH needs medical expertise, I will be there for it", she added.

The female students of PSH also attended the event that was organised by Carrot kids, Hannah Medi spa and Fire Communications.