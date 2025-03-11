Open Menu

Pak Sweet Home Inks MoU For Welfare Of Orphan Children

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2025 | 09:02 PM

Pak sweet home inks MoU for welfare of orphan children

In a significant stride towards the welfare of orphaned children, Pakistan Sweet Home Kot Addu and Sukh Development Foundation (SDF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) In a significant stride towards the welfare of orphaned children, Pakistan Sweet Home Kot Addu and Sukh Development Foundation (SDF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The collaboration aimed to provide comprehensive support to orphans through Ramadan iftar programmes, Eid gifts, educational and recreational activities, and counseling sessions.

The MoU was signed by Syed Kashif Saleem, Assistant Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Muzaffargarh/Kot Addu, and Khalil Ahmed Khan, CEO of Sukh Development Foundation, with both parties agreeing to jointly enhance the well-being of orphaned students during Ramadan and Eid.

Assistant Commissioner Kot Addu, Asghar Iqbal Laghari, attended the iftar event as the chief guest.

In his address, he stated, “While I participate in numerous iftar gatherings during Ramadan, spending time with these orphan children has been the most heartwarming experience.

” He vowed to play a central role in elevating PSH Kot Addu into a model institution and assured the provision of land for its own building, in line with Punjab government policies, if needed.

He engaged with the children, spent time with them, and presented them with gifts. During his speech, he also praised the efforts of Madam Iram Azam, Incharge of PSH Kot Addu, and the rest of the staff for their exemplary work in educating and nurturing the children in the best possible manner. Additionally, he appreciated the iftar arrangements provided by ILM, highlighting their contribution to the event.

The ceremony was also attended by Javed Rashid, CEO Learners House School, and Arif Naeem, Assistant Director of Social Welfare Kot Addu, who reaffirmed their commitment to the welfare of orphans and praised the initiative.

Recent Stories

Wafaqi Mohtasib inaugurates official WhatsApp Chan ..

Wafaqi Mohtasib inaugurates official WhatsApp Channel

7 minutes ago
 Alhamra receives iconic portrait of Nahid Siddiqui

Alhamra receives iconic portrait of Nahid Siddiqui

9 minutes ago
 KP govt reshuffles 11 DEOs of Rescue1122

KP govt reshuffles 11 DEOs of Rescue1122

19 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather persists in Lahore

Partly cloudy weather persists in Lahore

19 minutes ago
 Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

38 minutes ago
 Cricketer Haris Rauf, Muzna Masood blessed with ba ..

Cricketer Haris Rauf, Muzna Masood blessed with baby boy

42 minutes ago
Cabinet briefed on monitoring of essential commodi ..

Cabinet briefed on monitoring of essential commodities’ prices during Ramazan

18 minutes ago
 Police report in Mustafa Aamir case reveals key fi ..

Police report in Mustafa Aamir case reveals key findings

51 minutes ago
 Rupee strengthens against US dollar interbank mark ..

Rupee strengthens against US dollar interbank market

59 minutes ago
 Pakistan team’s batting consultant Mohammad Yous ..

Pakistan team’s batting consultant Mohammad Yousuf withdraws from New Zealand ..

1 hour ago
 SCBAP signs MoU for Healthcare of members

SCBAP signs MoU for Healthcare of members

18 minutes ago
 Attack on Jaffar Express: PTI demands accountabili ..

Attack on Jaffar Express: PTI demands accountability of interior, defence minist ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan