Pak Sweet Home Inks MoU For Welfare Of Orphan Children
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2025 | 09:02 PM
In a significant stride towards the welfare of orphaned children, Pakistan Sweet Home Kot Addu and Sukh Development Foundation (SDF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) In a significant stride towards the welfare of orphaned children, Pakistan Sweet Home Kot Addu and Sukh Development Foundation (SDF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).
The collaboration aimed to provide comprehensive support to orphans through Ramadan iftar programmes, Eid gifts, educational and recreational activities, and counseling sessions.
The MoU was signed by Syed Kashif Saleem, Assistant Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Muzaffargarh/Kot Addu, and Khalil Ahmed Khan, CEO of Sukh Development Foundation, with both parties agreeing to jointly enhance the well-being of orphaned students during Ramadan and Eid.
Assistant Commissioner Kot Addu, Asghar Iqbal Laghari, attended the iftar event as the chief guest.
In his address, he stated, “While I participate in numerous iftar gatherings during Ramadan, spending time with these orphan children has been the most heartwarming experience.
” He vowed to play a central role in elevating PSH Kot Addu into a model institution and assured the provision of land for its own building, in line with Punjab government policies, if needed.
He engaged with the children, spent time with them, and presented them with gifts. During his speech, he also praised the efforts of Madam Iram Azam, Incharge of PSH Kot Addu, and the rest of the staff for their exemplary work in educating and nurturing the children in the best possible manner. Additionally, he appreciated the iftar arrangements provided by ILM, highlighting their contribution to the event.
The ceremony was also attended by Javed Rashid, CEO Learners House School, and Arif Naeem, Assistant Director of Social Welfare Kot Addu, who reaffirmed their commitment to the welfare of orphans and praised the initiative.
Recent Stories
Wafaqi Mohtasib inaugurates official WhatsApp Channel
Alhamra receives iconic portrait of Nahid Siddiqui
KP govt reshuffles 11 DEOs of Rescue1122
Partly cloudy weather persists in Lahore
Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan
Cricketer Haris Rauf, Muzna Masood blessed with baby boy
Cabinet briefed on monitoring of essential commodities’ prices during Ramazan
Police report in Mustafa Aamir case reveals key findings
Rupee strengthens against US dollar interbank market
Pakistan team’s batting consultant Mohammad Yousuf withdraws from New Zealand ..
SCBAP signs MoU for Healthcare of members
Attack on Jaffar Express: PTI demands accountability of interior, defence minist ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib inaugurates official WhatsApp Channel7 minutes ago
-
Alhamra receives iconic portrait of Nahid Siddiqui9 minutes ago
-
KP govt reshuffles 11 DEOs of Rescue112219 minutes ago
-
FPCCI delegation calls on Bilawal46 minutes ago
-
Four students caught cheating in SSC Exams, UMC registered46 minutes ago
-
AJK President highlights Kashmir issue, HR violations in IIOJK46 minutes ago
-
IG hosts iftar dinner in honor of journalists, police personnel46 minutes ago
-
Cabinet briefed on monitoring of essential commodities’ prices during Ramazan18 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police ensuring robust security measures during Ramadan: IG Rizvi46 minutes ago
-
Saifullah Khetran inspects works of various development projects of GDA46 minutes ago
-
Restaurants fascinates masses with their Sehri,Iftaar cum Dinner Buffets in Ramadan46 minutes ago
-
IG Sindh Police acknowledges performance of former SSP Hyderabad46 minutes ago