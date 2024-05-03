Pak, Syria Edu Ministers Discuss Mutual Cooperation In Education Sector
Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) A high-level Syrian delegation led by the Deputy Minister of Education of Syria Mr. Rami Al-Dhulli called upon the Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and discussed cooperation & exchange of expertise between both countries to bring advancement in the education sector.
The meeting was attended by the Ambassador of Syria to Pakistan Mr. Ramiz Al-Rai and the Deputy Ambassador of Pakistan to Syria Mr. Umar Hayat Khan, according to a press release on Friday.
Senior officials of the ministry including the Secretary of Education Mr. Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani also attended the meeting.
Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that Syria and Pakistan enjoy longstanding brotherly relations.
He said that Pakistan hopes to provide every support possible to Syria to uplift its education system.
He said that only through cooperation and exchange of expertise both countries can advance in the education sector.
He emphasized the need to upgrade and expand technical skills development and said that Pakistan aims to train millions of youth in advanced-level Information and Technology courses.
Secretary Education Mr. Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani briefed the delegation about the various initiatives of the government in its bid to adopt the latest best practices in the education sector.
Mr. Wani explained the numerous programs launched by the current government to reduce the out-of-school children number and increase access to and quality of education.
He said that the school Meals Program launched in the capital, AJK and GB has shown tremendous results and that he hoped that through such creative initiatives, children along with their parents can be attracted to continue their education.
Deputy Minister of Education of Syria Mr. Rami Al-Dhulli said that Pakistan and Syria have had numerous MoUs since 1971 on educational exchange and he said that such exchange should be increased.
He appreciated the efforts of the Pakistani government in reducing the Out of out-of-school children and said that technical education can play a pivotal role in uplifting the economy of the country.
Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui offered numerous scholarships for Syrian students. He said that the doors of all Pakistani Institutes are open for Syrian students.
He said that exchange of students and teachers should take place and he offered research-based scholarships to Ph.D candidates of Syria in AIOU and QAU.
He said that Pakistan has developed state-of-the-art distance learning systems such as E-Taleem and offered to exchange such technologies with Syria.
He said that AIOU has a world-class distance learning program and its campus can also be opened in Syria.
