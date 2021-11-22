UrduPoint.com

Pak, Syria To Cooperate In Education, Culture, Science

Pakistan and Syria Monday signed a bilateral agreement to encourage and develop mutual cooperation in fields including Education, Culture, Science, Technical & Vocational training and Arts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan and Syria Monday signed a bilateral agreement to encourage and develop mutual cooperation in fields including Education, Culture, Science, Technical & Vocational training and Arts.

They shall also exchange information, expertise and the outcome of the progress achieved in the aforementioned areas.

This was agreed between Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood during a one on one meeting with Syrian education Minister Dr. Darem Tabba which was followed by a delegation.

In a delegation level meeting, a detailed briefing about the mandate, role and key initiatives of the federal ministry was given to the Syrian delegation.

Federal Minister for Education, Shafqat Mahmood, welcoming the delegation, said that this was the beginning of the relationships of two brotherly states and having common binding in intellectual, cultural, technical and moral fields, the ties would be further strengthened.

The two sides agreed on reciprocal visits of performers, artists, writers and teachers for participation in conferences, symposia and seminars.

The both sides also agreed on establishing direct contact of organizations working in the field of Arts and Literature.

The two sides will also collaborate in translation of selected literature in the language of both the countries.

From Syrian side the meeting was attended by the Syrian Ambassador Dr. Mazen Obeid, Third Secretary Ms. Nirouz Muhammad and The Attache Mhd Moutassem while from Pakistan side attended by the Parliamentary Secretary Education, Wajiha Qamar, the Secretary Education, Naheed Durrani, Additional Secretary Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani and DG FDE Dr. Ikram.

