Pak-Tajikistan Joint Counter Terrorism Exercise Dosti-II Concludes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 09, 2025 | 03:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Six-day Pakistan-Tajikistan Joint Counter Terrorism Exercise Dosti-ll concluded on Saturday at Fakhrobod Base, Tajikistan.
The Joint Exercise was conducted from 4-9 in which 2 x Combat Teams from Light Commando Battalion, Pakistan Army and 4 x Combat Teams from Tajikistan Special Forces participated, said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).
Besides harnessing the historic military to military relations between both friendly countries, Dosti-II Exercise was aimed at refining the drills, procedures and techniques involved in Counter Terrorism operations through joint training.
All training and military diplomacy objectives were achieved successfully.
The troops from both the countries displayed highest standards of professional excellence during the conduct.
DA (P) Tajikistan Colonel Muhammad Muazzam Zafar graced the ceremony as Chief Guest from Pakistan side; while, senior military officials from Tajikistan were also in attendance.
