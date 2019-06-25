(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) -:Pakistan cricket team would have to look into it's darkest area which is poor fielding,before going into the crunch match of the World Cup against New Zealand on Wednesday at Edgbaston,England.

An uphill task yet to be achieved by Pak team is to strike a victory against Kiwis in the coming match,and win the games against Afghanistan as well as Bangladesh in order to remain in contention for the semi-final qualifications.

Even the success in the coming three matches does not guarantee the green shirts a ticket to the semi-final as it also heavily depends on how the top notch of the World Cup would perform in their remaining matches.

A victory against South Africa, their second in the grand event in England, has pumped up confidence in the Pak team and they seem ready to take on Kiwis challenge in a decent manner and to go all out for a success by showcasing collective efforts,but lax fielding stills remains a worry for the Pak team as it dropped seven catches of South African player but still managed to win,thanks to a master and steady knock by Haris Sohail.

Pakistan team has been left with no choice but not to repeat lapses in fielding,especially in catches when it takes field against Kiwis .

The sour reality of poor fielding of Pak team and dropping of catches by different players has helped the New Zealanders to establish the status of favourites in the pre match ratings.

According to the pundits of the game,Kiwis have 58 percent of success compared to Pakistan's 42 percent in tomorrow's,Wednesday match of the Cup at Agbadastan ground where the match will start at 2.30 pm (PST).

Because of its superb run, New Zealanders are at the top of the points table with eleven points. Kiwis have so far played six matches, winning five games and one match failed to produce any result.

Pak team is among the bottom teams at the table at seventh place which portrays green shirts' not up to the mark performance in the elite event. Pak team won two matches,lost three as one math failed to produce any result (washed out), out of total six encounters played so far.The greens shirts have five points.

Display of aggressive cricket with precision and responsibility can lead Pak team to success New Zealand in a challenging encounter. Pakistan team has been caught in a difficult situation for their hunt to finish among the top fours teams as semi finalists.

The ranking difference between Kiwis and Pakistan widely suggests the superiority of New Zealand team which is the number one team in one day matches, whereas Pakistan is at a low six number position.

If Pakistan team manages to upset the world number one Kiwis side,then they will be facing Afghanistan challenge on June 29 followed by Bangladesh encounter on July 5 and they have to play all these matches with a do or die approach for achieving desired results.