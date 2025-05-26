Open Menu

Pak Team To Participate In Asian Masters Weightlifting C’ships

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Pak team to participate in Asian Masters Weightlifting C’ships

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Pakistan team has departed to Doha, Qatar to feature in the 1st Asian Masters Weightlifting Championships to be held from May 27 to 29.

According to Pakistan Masters Weightlifting Association (PMWLA), Pakistan team left from Karachi airport in the morning.

The Asian Masters Weightlifting Championships is being organized by Asian Masters Weightlifting Association (AMW) under the umbrella of International Masters Weightlifting Association (IMWLA).

Team Pakistan includes- Pak Women Team: ?Ms. Sybil Sohail: W-30 in 59 Kg; Neelam Raiz W-76kg; Nadia Maqsood W-87kg.

Men Team: Rasheed Khan: M-50 in 89 Kg; ?Abdul Malik: M-50 in 109 Kg’ ?Kashif Rehan: M-45 in 102 Kg; ?Muhammad Iqbal: M-30 in 102 Kg body weight category.

The officials include Syed Munawar Hussain Zaidi (manager) and Umer Javed (assistant manager).

The opening ceremony of the championship will be held on Tuesday while closing on May 31.

Recent Stories

From Orchard to Oblivion: How Federal Excise Duty ..

From Orchard to Oblivion: How Federal Excise Duty Is Crippling Fruit Farmers in ..

20 minutes ago
 Iraq’s water reserves lowest in 80 years

Iraq’s water reserves lowest in 80 years

34 minutes ago
 UAE hosts Artemis Accords workshop with representa ..

UAE hosts Artemis Accords workshop with representatives from 30 countries

48 minutes ago
 Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 5 million visitors

Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 5 million visitors

49 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Brazilian Busin ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Brazilian Business Council

1 hour ago
 World Utilities Congress opens tomorrow in Abu Dha ..

World Utilities Congress opens tomorrow in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
Central Bank of UAE, Azerbaijan counterpart sign M ..

Central Bank of UAE, Azerbaijan counterpart sign MoU to strengthen cooperation

2 hours ago
 Privatization of SOEs would be accelerated: Financ ..

Privatization of SOEs would be accelerated: Finance Minister

2 hours ago
 G42, VivaTech alliance to power Europe’s respons ..

G42, VivaTech alliance to power Europe’s responsible AI innovation future

2 hours ago
 PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as Special Assistant o ..

PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as Special Assistant on Blockchain, Crypto currency

2 hours ago
 Expected dates of Eid-ul Adha in Saudi Arabia, UAE

Expected dates of Eid-ul Adha in Saudi Arabia, UAE

2 hours ago
 Sahar Hashmi shares simple, practical conditions f ..

Sahar Hashmi shares simple, practical conditions for her future husband

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan