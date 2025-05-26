Pak team to participate in Asian Masters Weightlifting C’ships

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Pakistan team has departed to Doha, Qatar to feature in the 1st Asian Masters Weightlifting Championships to be held from May 27 to 29.

According to Pakistan Masters Weightlifting Association (PMWLA), Pakistan team left from Karachi airport in the morning.

The Asian Masters Weightlifting Championships is being organized by Asian Masters Weightlifting Association (AMW) under the umbrella of International Masters Weightlifting Association (IMWLA).

Team Pakistan includes- Pak Women Team: ?Ms. Sybil Sohail: W-30 in 59 Kg; Neelam Raiz W-76kg; Nadia Maqsood W-87kg.

Men Team: Rasheed Khan: M-50 in 89 Kg; ?Abdul Malik: M-50 in 109 Kg’ ?Kashif Rehan: M-45 in 102 Kg; ?Muhammad Iqbal: M-30 in 102 Kg body weight category.

The officials include Syed Munawar Hussain Zaidi (manager) and Umer Javed (assistant manager).

The opening ceremony of the championship will be held on Tuesday while closing on May 31.