Pak-Thai Bilateral Ties Moving In Upward Direction: Shazia Marri

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Pak-Thai bilateral ties moving in upward direction: Shazia Marri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri on Friday said bilateral relations between Pakistan and Thailand were moving in upward trajectory.

Speaking as chief guest here at a function held in connection with the 95th National Day of the Kingdom of Thailand, she said bilateral relations were marked with cooperation and convergence of perspectives on a multitude of regional and multilateral issues.

A 110% increase in bilateral trade between the two countries was a clear indication that they enjoyed good and cordial relationships, the minister, who is also Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Chairperson, added.

Highlighting the cultural and historical similarities between the two counties, she said like Thailand, Pakistan also supported and promoted multilateralism and regional cooperation.

She stressed upon the importance of people-to-people contact to further boost the bilateral relations between the two countries.

