UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak, Thailand Agree To Enhance Cultural Cooperation, Exchange Program

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

Pak, Thailand agree to enhance cultural cooperation, exchange program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan and kingdom of Thailand have reaffirmed their resolve to enhance the Cultural cooperation and museum exchange programme on the occasion of 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations of two countries.

It was agreed between the Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training and National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood and the Minister of Culture of Thailand, Mr Ittiphol Kunplom during an online meeting on Wednesday.

Shafqat Mahmood said that Pakistan gives significant importance to cultural cooperation and exchange programmes with Kingdom of Thailand and soon bilateral agreements would be signed in this regard for the years 2021-2025.

Both sides agreed on enhancing their cultural ties through exhibitions, cultural and arts performances, dance, film, Radio and tv programmes. People to people contacts and cultural troops exchange between two countries also agreed upon.

Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood said, these joint projects will also provide an opportunity to meet the businessmen and business groups of both sides and hence promote the trade relations and tourism sectors of both countries.

To enhance the mutual collaboration between Thai National Museum Bangkok and Taxila museum also came under discussion.

Shafqat Mahmood has highlighted that Pakistani museums have priceless collection of artifacts and Buddha's relics and Thai people visit to Pakistan in this regard is very appreciable.

Both sides also discussed the impact of Covid-19 on cultural and art sector and field of education. They also exchanged the experiences in dealing with this crisis and the relief measures for supporting the art industries.

Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood extended the invitation of Pakistan's visit to his Thai counterpart which the latter accepted with the remarks, he has heard a lot about Taxila museum and very keen to visit it in-person.

Related Topics

Pakistan Thailand Film And Movies Exchange Business Education Visit Bangkok Taxila TV

Recent Stories

PITB - P@SHA sign MoU to promote Public-Private pa ..

10 minutes ago

85,681 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

37 minutes ago

Head of Syrian Opposition Delegation Praises Meeti ..

30 minutes ago

Biden Raises Eyebrows by Saying US Had No Vaccine ..

30 minutes ago

EU Agrees Deal to Produce Extra 300Mln Doses of Mo ..

30 minutes ago

Syrian Constitutional Committee Should Move to Dra ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.