Pak To Become Self-sufficient In Medical Equipment: Ch Fawad

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 08:31 PM

Pak to become self-sufficient in medical equipment: Ch Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said today is a historic day as the Prime Minister Imran Khan has handed over the first batch of locally made ventilators to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

In a video statement, Chaudhry Fawad said Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) approved four designs of the ventilators out of 57 received.

He said the first commercial manufacturing of ventilators was done by National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC).

Four public and private companies in the country will manufacture ventilators.

He said Pakistan exports medical equipment worth 2.1 billion.

Manufacturing of indigenous ventilators will pave the way for Pakistan to set up a huge electromagnetic medical industry.

Pakistan's medical industry will save one billion Dollars of exports over the next three years.

He said Pakistan will be self-sufficient and not required to import any medical equipment from the outside world within five years.

