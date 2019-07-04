Pak to establish Eco-System Restoration Fund with initial US $ 50 mln: Amin Aslam

Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Thursday said Pakistan was establishing an independent, transparent and comprehensive financial mechanism of Eco-System Restoration Fund with initial funding of US $ 50 million from its own resources

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Thursday said Pakistan was establishing an independent, transparent and comprehensive financial mechanism of Eco-System Restoration Fund with initial funding of US $ 50 million from its own resources.

He said the fund had been created in the wake of lessons learnt from the success of Billion Tree Tsunami (BTT) project which was implemented completely through available local finance and resources.

"Pakistan has set a precedent across the world after initiating such dedicated fund as being the first developing country taking a lead role with its own available resources.

"The fund would be open for all international partners whereas preparation work has been made," Amin Aslam informed while addressing to a presser here.

The Adviser, during his recent visit to the United Nations Secretary General (UNSG) summit held in Abu-Dhabi, had categorically expressed his intention for launching the fund.

"China, Korea and Kenya are taking keen interest in the fund as I made exclusive meetings with the representatives of these countries. China wants to take lead role with Pakistan in the fund as the lessons learnt from BTT programme including revival of natural vegetation, community development, green jobs generation and development of green economy are imperative for the entire world," he added.

Amin said it was an opportunity for the country to promote its Green Vision and the Prime Minister Imran Khan's Clean Green Pakistan programme across the globe.

He said the incumbent government was running its business on two agendas of accountability and development. "It is evident from the prevailing situation that there was no tolerance in terms of across the board accountability.

The development initiatives were multi-pronged which were mainly economic, social and environmental. The government has managed to bring the national economy out of turmoil and mitigated the risk of financial debacle.

The Ehsaas programme, Health Cards and Panagah (Shelter Homes) project were for social sector development. The third development sector of environment has never been the priority of the prior regimes where the success of BTT has proved the firm resolves of the current government," the Adviser on Climate Change said.

Amin said that it may be considered the budget before the prevailing regime was less than half a billion which was now increased to 16 times of the former budget to Rs 8 billion.

"The same amount has been kept at the provincial level as Rs 16 billion collectively will be implemented in the environmental preservation sector," he added.

The BTT project had been scaled up to 10 BTT where the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) meeting today had approved Rs 7.5 billion fund for one year implementation of the project.

The entire project's allocated budget was of Rs 125 billion which was, "the largest investment being made for development in the environmental sector in the history of the country," the adviser told the media.

During my visit to UNSG summit the Secretary General had taken keen interest in the BTT project and shortlisted the project for the model programmes to the world for better environmental conservation practices.

BTT, he said, was the only project that had the consensus of all the provinces including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) were taken on board.

"All of the provinces have taken their targets and diligently working to meet their targets which will ensure the real tsunami of trees in the country in the future," he added.

He mentioned that the winter season plantation targets of 150 million had been accomplished whereas forestry board meeting with the provinces was to be called to devise monsoon plantation targets.

"This time we have developed an urban forestation model which focuses to plant on encroached land as 60,000 Kanals land was retrieved in the Lahore Division alone where manmade forests will be raised", he stated.

"I would suggest the Prime Minister to allow plantation on the Benami lands. There are land banks which will be identified under the Urban Forestation Model where civil society will also be engaged to take ownership of the project to help successfully implement plantation on these land banks," he further added.

Amin told the journalists that there was also wildlife component incorporated in 10BTT whereas the government intended to rejuvenate the deteriorated national natural parks existing in Mian Chunnu and other areas across the country under this project.

To a question from APP, he said, "A working group was formed to gain benefits from Reducing Emission from Deforestation and Forest Degradation (REDD+) programme. Pakistan has been asked by the global forums to develop a carbon market to get money claimed for carbon sequestered by the BTT forests. The working group will ensure transparent transfer money to the local community."