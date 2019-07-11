Pak to flag Eco-Restoration Fund at UNSG Summit 2019: Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam

Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Thursday said Pakistan will flag its Eco-Restoration Fund project at the United Nations Secretary General (UNSG) Summit 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Thursday said Pakistan will flag its Eco-Restoration Fund project at the United Nations Secretary General (UNSG) Summit 2019.

He made these remarks during a meeting with the World Economic Forum (WEF) President Borge Brende.

The fund had been established for all the global partners, adding, "Pakistan has set a precedent across the world after initiating such dedicated fund as being the first developing country taking a lead role with its own available resources", the Adviser noted.

Amin Aslam told the WEF President that the fund had been created in the wake of lessons learnt from the success of billion Tree Tsunami (BTT) project which was implemented completely through available local finance and resources in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

He said that the BTT project was not committed under our nationally determined contributions (NDCs) which we had implemented from our indigenous resources.

"The BTT project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has achieved the Bonn Challenge rather has exceeded the set target for restoring 350,000 hectares of forest and degraded land," he mentioned.

The Adviser briefed the WEF President that Pakistan had shifted its focus of exiting energy mix to green and renewable energy. All provinces had been taken on board on this as there was consensus already developed under BTT programme.

BTT programme had been scaled up to 10 BTT being implemented across the country which was a modified and upgraded programme devised on the lessons learnt and successful accomplishments of BTT in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he added.

"Out of the total five major threats to the world three potential risks are of environmental nature which certainly demands attention of the relevant stakeholders," he added.

The prior regimes, Amin said had put an artificial cap on the renewable energy solutions which was a criminal restriction imposed despite conducive market available at that time.

"We are developing our electric vehicle policy which is almost done as it will set the course to introduce electric vehicles that will be helpful in getting rid of bad air quality and ambient pollution and cost effective alternate for fossil fuel," he said.

WEF President Borge Brende extended his gratitude to the Adviser Malik Amin Aslam for his leadership on Climate Change and said that Pakistan had huge potential for renewable energy.

"Norway's 80 per cent energy supply comes from hydropower projects as it has 8 out of the 10 world biggest waterfalls which provided them this clean energy solution. However, 100 years ago Norway has been the poorest country of Europe which has now reached to a stable and far better economic status. Hydropower is the main source of the industrialization occurred in our country," Brende said.

He said, "Norway has the largest diaspora of Pakistanis which is very well-integrated and organized in our country. Moreover, in the most reputable and decent subjects like medicine, law and economics there has been a sizeable representation of Pakistanis who have proved their mettle as a resilient and bright nation."The adviser presented memento the WEF President Borge Brende, a p-cap with the logo of Clean Green Pakistan which was the environment preservation drive of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.