Pak To Host Global Conference On Girls' Education In September
Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2024 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Government of Pakistan, in collaboration with Rabta Alaam Islami (Muslim World League), is set to host a landmark Global Conference on Girls' Education this September 2024.
This prestigious event aims to bring together a diverse group of international and national dignitaries, including education ministers from numerous Islamic countries, to address and find solutions to the numerous challenges faced by girls in the education sector, according to a press release issued here yesterday.
The Primary objective of the three-day conference is to explore and formulate effective strategies to enable institutional responses and ensure better resource allocation for promoting girls' education on a global scale.
The conference will see the participation of eminent scholars, education experts, policymakers, and various stakeholders who will share their expertise, experiences, and best practices in the field of girls' education.
Prime Minister has established a dedicated committee to ensure the event is organized in a befitting and efficient manner. This committee is headed by Mohyuddin Wani, Secretary of Education, and includes Ms Nausheen Iftikhar MNA, Ms Dr Tanveer Anjum representatives from the Foreign Office, the Federal Directorate of Education, and the Capital Development Authority.
Their collective efforts aim to ensure the seamless execution of this high-profile event.
The conference is expected to attract a significant number of participants from around the world. These include education experts, policymakers, practitioners, and representatives from various international organizations.
The event will serve as a crucial platform for sharing experiences, discussing the multifaceted challenges faced by girls in accessing education, and exploring innovative solutions to overcome these barriers.
While the conference is scheduled to take place in September, the exact dates will be announced soon.
This event marks a significant step towards the global promotion of girls' education, demonstrating Pakistan's commitment to being at the forefront of this vital initiative.
By hosting such a crucial conference, Pakistan aims to contribute substantially to the global dialogue on education and help forge a path towards a more inclusive and equitable educational landscape for girls worldwide.
Recent Stories
Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024
The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first victory by beating Canada
Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar
The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..
Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..
No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR
Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three sanitary workers asphyxiated by toxic gases in well6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget today9 minutes ago
-
Dir Lower Rescue 1122 cancels staff leaves for Eid ul Azha16 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 293,600 cusecs water36 minutes ago
-
Security plan afoot for Eid ul Azha in Dir Lower56 minutes ago
-
PM orders building Health Tower in Islamabad to house hospitals, medical, nursing universities56 minutes ago
-
Dacoits loot Imam Masjid1 hour ago
-
Health Minister visits HFH to review ongoing revamping work11 hours ago
-
Country’s total installed capacity stands at 42,131 MW by March 202411 hours ago
-
Net metering installations jumps to 117,807 connections by March 202411 hours ago
-
Sindh suitable for foreign, domestic investment: Nasir Shah11 hours ago
-
PPP pledges budget passage for national continuity: Mandviwalla12 hours ago