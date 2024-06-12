Pak to host Global Conference on Girls' Education in September

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Government of Pakistan, in collaboration with Rabta Alaam Islami (Muslim World League), is set to host a landmark Global Conference on Girls' Education this September 2024.

This prestigious event aims to bring together a diverse group of international and national dignitaries, including education ministers from numerous Islamic countries, to address and find solutions to the numerous challenges faced by girls in the education sector, according to a press release issued here yesterday.

The Primary objective of the three-day conference is to explore and formulate effective strategies to enable institutional responses and ensure better resource allocation for promoting girls' education on a global scale.

The conference will see the participation of eminent scholars, education experts, policymakers, and various stakeholders who will share their expertise, experiences, and best practices in the field of girls' education.

Prime Minister has established a dedicated committee to ensure the event is organized in a befitting and efficient manner. This committee is headed by Mohyuddin Wani, Secretary of Education, and includes Ms Nausheen Iftikhar MNA, Ms Dr Tanveer Anjum representatives from the Foreign Office, the Federal Directorate of Education, and the Capital Development Authority.

Their collective efforts aim to ensure the seamless execution of this high-profile event.

The conference is expected to attract a significant number of participants from around the world. These include education experts, policymakers, practitioners, and representatives from various international organizations.

The event will serve as a crucial platform for sharing experiences, discussing the multifaceted challenges faced by girls in accessing education, and exploring innovative solutions to overcome these barriers.

While the conference is scheduled to take place in September, the exact dates will be announced soon.

This event marks a significant step towards the global promotion of girls' education, demonstrating Pakistan's commitment to being at the forefront of this vital initiative.

By hosting such a crucial conference, Pakistan aims to contribute substantially to the global dialogue on education and help forge a path towards a more inclusive and equitable educational landscape for girls worldwide.