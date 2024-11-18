Pak Tourism Investment Summit & Smart Expo Due In London
Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The "Pakistan Tourism and Hospitality Investment Summit and Smart Expo" is scheduled to take place in London on February 15, 2025.
The event, organized by the Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry (PAEI), aims to promote the country's tourism and related sectors, according to PAEI Chairman Fahad Barlas.
The summit will bring together organizations and stakeholders from the tourism industry to showcase Pakistan's diverse tourist destinations.
Special sessions will be held to raise awareness about these attractions and encourage investment in the sector.
Speaking about the event, Fahad Barlas stated, "This expo will play a significant role in boosting tourism at the national level."
The summit is expected to attract global attention and serve as a platform for networking and collaboration, ultimately contributing to the development of Pakistan's tourism industry.
