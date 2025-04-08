Open Menu

Pak-Türkiye Agree To Establish Strong, Sustainable Partnership In Energy Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2025 | 07:19 PM

Pak-Türkiye agree to establish strong, sustainable partnership in energy sector

Pakistan and Türkiye on Tuesday agreed to establish a strong and sustainable partnership in the energy sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Pakistan and Türkiye on Tuesday agreed to establish a strong and sustainable partnership in the energy sector.

The agreement was reached at a meeting between Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan and Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar here, said a statement issued by Power Division.

The Turkish Minister apprised the Minister for Power Division about the privatization process of the power distribution system in his country, it further said.

He also shed light on key aspects of the Turkish power sector.

He informed the minister about the interest of Türkiye companies in the privatization process of power distribution companies (DISCOs).

Both sides also discussed holding a roadshow in Türkiye this year.

Sardar Awais informed the Turkish delegation about the ongoing privatization process in Pakistan. A financial advisor has been appointed to ensure transparency in the privatization process, he said.

He said comprehensive proposals are expected to come by July. Several roadshows would also be planned in this regard, including one in Türkiye, he added.

Awais emphasized the importance of cooperation in new energy sector projects with Türkiye.

The Turkish Minister offered technical expertise and investment to meet Pakistan's energy requirements.

Recent Stories

Crown Prince of Fujairah attends opening of Fujcon ..

Crown Prince of Fujairah attends opening of Fujcon 2025

5 minutes ago
 RTA completes installation of solar energy systems ..

RTA completes installation of solar energy systems at 22 facilities

6 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak opens World Crisis and Emergenc ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2025

6 minutes ago
 Pak-Türkiye agree to establish strong, sustainabl ..

Pak-Türkiye agree to establish strong, sustainable partnership in energy sector

2 minutes ago
 CJP chairs session of stakeholders to improve just ..

CJP chairs session of stakeholders to improve justice system

2 minutes ago
 MD Rizvi enhances NPF vision to meet modern demand ..

MD Rizvi enhances NPF vision to meet modern demands

2 minutes ago
ISSI forges collaborative partnership with premier ..

ISSI forges collaborative partnership with premier Russian think-tank

10 minutes ago
 Elderly man killed after hit by motorcycle

Elderly man killed after hit by motorcycle

2 minutes ago
 Lady drug supplier among 6 arrested with 1.5 kg he ..

Lady drug supplier among 6 arrested with 1.5 kg heroin & 8 kg charas

2 minutes ago
 UAE retains seat on Arab Judo Federation Executive ..

UAE retains seat on Arab Judo Federation Executive Board

20 minutes ago
 DR Congo aims to boost domestic manufacturing ov ..

DR Congo aims to boost domestic manufacturing over raw exports: Deputy Prime M ..

20 minutes ago
 FNC First Deputy Speaker receives Chairman of Mosc ..

FNC First Deputy Speaker receives Chairman of Moscow City Duma

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan