Pak-Türkiye Agree To Establish Strong, Sustainable Partnership In Energy Sector
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2025 | 07:19 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Pakistan and Türkiye on Tuesday agreed to establish a strong and sustainable partnership in the energy sector.
The agreement was reached at a meeting between Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan and Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar here, said a statement issued by Power Division.
The Turkish Minister apprised the Minister for Power Division about the privatization process of the power distribution system in his country, it further said.
He also shed light on key aspects of the Turkish power sector.
He informed the minister about the interest of Türkiye companies in the privatization process of power distribution companies (DISCOs).
Both sides also discussed holding a roadshow in Türkiye this year.
Sardar Awais informed the Turkish delegation about the ongoing privatization process in Pakistan. A financial advisor has been appointed to ensure transparency in the privatization process, he said.
He said comprehensive proposals are expected to come by July. Several roadshows would also be planned in this regard, including one in Türkiye, he added.
Awais emphasized the importance of cooperation in new energy sector projects with Türkiye.
The Turkish Minister offered technical expertise and investment to meet Pakistan's energy requirements.
