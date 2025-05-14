Open Menu

Pak-Türkiye Parliamentary Friendship Group Meets Turkish Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2025 | 06:45 PM

Pak-Türkiye Parliamentary Friendship Group meets Turkish Ambassador

The Pakistan-Türkiye Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG) held a meeting with Dr. Irfan Neziroglu, the Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan, at the Turkish Embassy in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The Pakistan-Türkiye Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG) held a meeting with Dr. Irfan Neziroglu, the Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan, at the Turkish Embassy in Islamabad.

According to a press release, Shaista Pervaiz Malik, MNA and Convener of the PFG, led the delegation, which included members Rai Hassan Nawaz Khan, Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Sharmila Sahiba Faruqui Hashaam, Farah Naz Akbar, and Nikhat Shakeel Khan.

The meeting aimed to express Pakistan's deep appreciation to Türkiye for its strong support during recent tensions with India. The group acknowledged Türkiye’s consistent solidarity at various forums, highlighting the enduring friendship between the two nations.

Ms. Malik emphasized the importance of inter-parliamentary dialogue in strengthening cooperation and mutual understanding. The PFG remains committed to enhancing parliamentary exchanges and collaboration in areas such as education, culture, trade, and sports.

Both sides discussed the shared values of peace and regional stability, recognizing Türkiye’s constructive role in promoting harmony. They agreed to pursue regular engagements to ensure ongoing dialogue and strategic partnership.

In closing, the PFG members reiterated their gratitude for Türkiye’s steadfast friendship and their commitment to deepening this vital partnership for the benefit of both countries.

Recent Stories

Hassan Nawaz’s all businesses shut down in UK af ..

Hassan Nawaz’s all businesses shut down in UK after being declared bank defaul ..

1 minute ago
 Two more valiant sons of soil embrace martyrdom: I ..

Two more valiant sons of soil embrace martyrdom: ISPR

11 minutes ago
 SDPI, WPC call for reform, accountability, legisla ..

SDPI, WPC call for reform, accountability, legislative action

7 minutes ago
 DC inspects sewerage scheme, urges timely completi ..

DC inspects sewerage scheme, urges timely completion

7 minutes ago
 Father, son died after falling into manhole in Ahm ..

Father, son died after falling into manhole in Ahmedpur Sharqia

7 minutes ago
 Punjab police arrest 907 in weeklong anti-drug ope ..

Punjab police arrest 907 in weeklong anti-drug operation

8 minutes ago
Livestock Department taking measures to strengthen ..

Livestock Department taking measures to strengthen rural economy

8 minutes ago
 Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Se ..

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar hails ..

3 minutes ago
 Saleem Memon for introducing Tax Monitoring Portal

Saleem Memon for introducing Tax Monitoring Portal

3 minutes ago
 Balochistan Govt condemns attack on Ali Madad Jatt ..

Balochistan Govt condemns attack on Ali Madad Jattak’s rally

3 minutes ago
 Pak-Türkiye Parliamentary Friendship Group meets ..

Pak-Türkiye Parliamentary Friendship Group meets Turkish Ambassador

3 minutes ago
 ILO, AICS partner to promote green jobs, economic ..

ILO, AICS partner to promote green jobs, economic inclusion in KP

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan