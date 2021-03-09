UrduPoint.com
'Pak-Turk Friendship Association' Has Formed To Further Enhance People To People Contacts: Consul General

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 09:14 PM

Honourary Consul General of Turkey Salim Saifullah Khan Tuesday said Pakistan and Turkey were bonded in cordial friendship and their relations went backdates before the establishment of both states

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Honourary Consul General of Turkey Salim Saifullah Khan Tuesday said Pakistan and Turkey were bonded in cordial friendship and their relations went backdates before the establishment of both states.

Talking to a group of students from the University of Peshawar, he said a Pak-Turk Friendship Association had already been formed to further enhance people to people contacts between both countries and formal launching ceremony of it would be held shortly.

The group was comprised Muhammad Abbas Jehan including Aiman Bashir, Umar Khan and Laraib Farhat, he added.

Students briefed Salim and proposed Pak-Turkey Youth Club under the auspicious of Community Services Programme University of Peshawar for further strengthening Pakistan and Turkey relations in education, culture and establishment of research institute.

Salim appreciated the idea and offered all possible support to the cause. He advised the visiting students to further work on the modalities in order to achieve the desired results and take these relations to new heights of understanding.

He asked the students for more organized efforts and said there were many opportunities for collaboration between the two brotherly nations.

All opportunities could be explored by improving people to people contacts through exchange of intellectuals, academicians, traders and industrialists' delegations.

