Pak-Turk friendship is time-tested: Dr Yasmin

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Friday said that friendship between Pakistan and Turkey was time-tested.

She was addressing the Sufi Night program organized on the completion of 75 years of Pak-Turkey friendship on behalf of the Turkish government at Al-Hamra Hall here.

She congratulated the Turkish government for organizing the most wonderful Sufi Night on the completion of 75 years of Pak-Turkey friendship.

She said the hearts of Muslims of both countries beat for each other.

She praised Turkish beauty and its culture and said that Sufism was common in the culture of both the countries. She thanked the people of Turkiye and said they always supported Pakistan in difficult times like earthquake of 2005.

Hundreds of ladies and gentlemen including the Ambassador of the Turkish Government Mr. Mehmet, Council General, Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Zulfi attended the event.

Mr. Mehmet, the Ambassador of the Turkish government, also spoke on the occasion.