Pak-Turk Joint Military Exercise ATATURK-XI Kicks Off At Tarbela

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 11:20 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The three-week long Pakistan-Turkish joint military exercise "ATATURK-XI" 2021 has been kicked off as the opening ceremony was held at Special Service Headquarters, Tarbela.

Turkish Special Forces and Special Services Group (SSG) troops would take participate in the three weeks joint exercise, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The exercise include Counter-Terrorism, Close Quater Battle, Cordon and Search, Rappelling, Fire and Move techniques, Helicopter Rappelling, Compound Clearance, Hostage and Rescue and Free Fall operations.

The joint military exercise would further strengthen the bond of two brotherly nations and help adapt emerging trends in military modernization and cooperation.

More Stories From Pakistan

