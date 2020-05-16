As per the current situation of educational institutions' closure throughout the country due to COVID-19 pandemic, Pak-Turk Maarif Int'l Schools and Colleges will start online education from the first week of June 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :As per the current situation of educational institutions' closure throughout the country due to COVID-19 pandemic, Pak-Turk Maarif Int'l Schools and Colleges will start online education from the first week of June 2020.

Pak-Turk Maarif International Schools and Colleges has already set up necessary infrastructure during the lockdown situation in a very short time, and during April and May, it has introduced a rich learning environment with much more ?exibility than a traditional classroom, which again is delivered in a more and inclusive framework with an increase in the number of lessons and live sessions.

According to a press release issued here Saturday, Blackboard Open LMS / TMF Rooms, one of its kind in Pakistan, is the interface that is used and Pak-Turk Maarif's first phase of distance education facility has not only been accepted easily by the students, but their participation and response prove the success of the unique procedure.

The selected medium for the distant learning of students is very beneficial for them in many ways. Firstly as it did not bound them for a rigid schedule, that is why it has been the learner-centered method of learning, thus students are taking the responsibility of their learning at their own pace and comfort.

During these online lessons, we are making an effort to meet the initial objectives of core subjects. Therefore, students are exposed to develop some essential basic skills and concepts. The sole purpose of these lessons is to develop learning behavior in the new normal.

To continue and reinforce learning as an independent learner, the press release said students are taking reinforcement assessments by the end of the online learning session.

The approach of these assessments are not testing students but a practical method of systematic assessment of students for correct responses, motivation, and as well as yielding expected improvements through support.

Contributed by the efforts of around 1000 teachers from all over Pakistan, Pak-Turk Maarif International's revolutionary education system is benefiting around 11000 students across the country. The total number of video lessons have reached a figure of 548 that makes around 109 hours of recording in total, the press release said.