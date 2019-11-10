UrduPoint.com
Pak-Turk School Playing Essential Role In Promoting Quality Education: Qasim Suri

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 12:20 AM

Pak-Turk school playing essential role in promoting quality education: Qasim Suri

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Saturday said Pak-Turk Maarif school and Colleges was playing a significant role in promoting quality of education in Balochistan for ensuring better future of students who would utilize their abilities for country and province.

He expressed these views while addressing at a ceremony of annual certificate of Pak-Turk Maarif International School and Colleges which was organized by Pak-Turk School administration here.

Qasim Khan Suri said Pak-Turk School's was very important project for improving future of youth and children of Balochistan, saying students of this educational institution would enlighten the name of Balochistan and the nation after completion of their graduation.

He said friendship of Pakistan and Turkey was exemplary, adding Turkey also strongly supported Pakistan's stance in the United Nation.

Qasim Khan further said our government was trying to eliminate differences between poor and rich cultures from country, saying education and health sectors were being focused and in this regard youth would give scholarships for better future in the country.

He also appreciated efforts of Pak-Turk School for provision of education to people of Balochistan and hoped that its qualified students could serve the country and province in development way.

Earlier, students including boys and girls were present different programs and tableau at the ceremony.

Later, talking to media, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri said dialogues were being continued between government and opposition negotiation teams and hoped that positive solution would be out, saying peaceful protest was constitutional and democratic right of opposition.

He said government would provide all possible facilities to participants of Azadi march. On the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan, government had provided all facilities including healthcare, security measures and other significant amenities to participants of Azadi march during rain few days ago, he said.

