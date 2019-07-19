UrduPoint.com
Pak-Turkey Bilateral Relations Getting Stronger With Passage Of Time: Governor Sindh

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 09:08 PM

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday said that bilateral relations between Pakistan and Turkey were based on mutual benefits and understanding, which were getting stronger with the passage of time

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday said that bilateral relations between Pakistan and Turkey were based on mutual benefits and understanding, which were getting stronger with the passage of time.

Talking to Chairman of Turkish Asian Center for Strategic Studies (TASAM) Suleyman Sensoy, who called on him at the Governor House, the Governor said that think tank plays an important role in policy making and strengthening the bilateral relations among different countries, according to a statement.

TASAM Chairman Suleyman Sensoy said that Pakistan is trustworthy aide of Turkey. "Turkey wishes to see Pakistan as a stronger and developed country and in this regard Turkey will continue to cooperate with Pakistan." Turkish Consul General Tolga Ucak to Karachi was also present on theoccasion.

