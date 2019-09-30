Pak-Turkey discusses bilateral cooperation in education, vocational training

The Ambassador of Turkey in Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul called on Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood and discussed the ways for enhancing the already existing bilateral cooperation in education and vocational training

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :The Ambassador of Turkey in Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul called on Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood and discussed the ways for enhancing the already existing bilateral cooperation in education and vocational training.

Education minister, on next week, is visiting Turkey to have meetings with Turkish ministers of education, culture and tourism to share experiences with them, says a press release here on Monday.

Shafqat Mahmood will also apprise the Turkish education minister about his project of single national curriculum across the country, which is for the first time, not only bringing public and private sector but also 35000 madrassas on the same wavelength.

The Education minister stated that Pakistanis love their Turkish brethren at all times but in the current regime this bond has been stronger. He expressed gratitude to Turkey for being supportive of Pakistan at all the world's fora.

The Turkish ambassador congratulated the minister on the impressive and rousing speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the 74th session of United Nations General Assembly.