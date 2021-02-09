Pak-Turkey joint military exercise ATATURK-XI stars

(@fidahassanain)

The opening ceremony for Pakistan-Turkey joint military exercise ATATURK was held at the Special Service Headquarters, Tarbela.

Turkish Special Forces and Pakistan Army's Special Service Group troops are participating in three weeks long exercise.

The military exercise includes counter terrorism, close quarter battle, cordon and search, Fire and Move Techniques, helicopter rappelling, compound clearance, and Rescue and Free Fall operations.

According to the ISPR, the military exercise will further strengthen the bond of two brotherly nations and will help in adapting the emerging trend in military modernization and cooperation.