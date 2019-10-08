Pak-Turkey relations deepen with passage of time: Shafqat Mahmood

Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training and National Heritage, Shafqat Mahmood Tuesday said Pakistan-Turkey relationships were deepening with each passing day under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

"The entire world witnessed this friendship and brotherhood during United Nations General Assembly session where Turkey stood by Pakistan like a rock after India's illegal annexation of its occupied Jammu and Kashmir," said Shafqat Mahmood.

Shafqat Mahmood leading a five member delegation stated this during his visit to the AK Party Headquarters in Ankara, said a message received here.

During his meeting with Mr. Cevdet Yilmaz, Chairman of AK Party Foreign Affairs, both sides discussed promoting brotherly ties between Pakistan and Turkey.

The minister briefed the Turkish dignitary about reform programme of the present government and said efforts were underway to make Pakistan's education system responsive and relevant to market needs.

Mr.

Cevdet Yilmaz expressed his satisfaction at the growing collaboration with Pakistan.

He thanked Pakistan for its support during the failed July 15, 2016 coup attempt and subsequent steps taken by Pakistan in support of Turkey.

He showed concern at the regional situation after India's illegal and unilateral actions and expressed support to Pakistan on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan delegation also visited various institutions in Ankara to observe technical education and vocational training facilities in Turkey and to share experience and expertise.

The delegation visited Directorate General of Technical Education, followed by a visit to Altindag Iskitler Technical High school and Altindag Ataturk Technical High School Ankara.

Minister Shafqat Mahmood was accompanied by Ms. Wajiha Akram, Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Federal Education, Syed Javed Hassan, Chairman, National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), Dr. Nasir Khan, Executive Director NAVTTC and Mr. Naeem Siddiqui, Director General, NAVTTC.