UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak-Turkey Relations Deepen With Passage Of Time: Shafqat Mahmood

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 09:27 PM

Pak-Turkey relations deepen with passage of time: Shafqat Mahmood

Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training and National Heritage, Shafqat Mahmood Tuesday said Pakistan-Turkey relationships were deepening with each passing day under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training and National Heritage, Shafqat Mahmood Tuesday said Pakistan-Turkey relationships were deepening with each passing day under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"The entire world witnessed this friendship and brotherhood during United Nations General Assembly session where Turkey stood by Pakistan like a rock after India's illegal annexation of its occupied Jammu and Kashmir," said Shafqat Mahmood.

Shafqat Mahmood leading a five member delegation stated this during his visit to the AK Party Headquarters in Ankara, said a message received here.

During his meeting with Mr. Cevdet Yilmaz, Chairman of AK Party Foreign Affairs, both sides discussed promoting brotherly ties between Pakistan and Turkey.

The minister briefed the Turkish dignitary about reform programme of the present government and said efforts were underway to make Pakistan's education system responsive and relevant to market needs.

Mr.

Cevdet Yilmaz expressed his satisfaction at the growing collaboration with Pakistan.

He thanked Pakistan for its support during the failed July 15, 2016 coup attempt and subsequent steps taken by Pakistan in support of Turkey.

He showed concern at the regional situation after India's illegal and unilateral actions and expressed support to Pakistan on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan delegation also visited various institutions in Ankara to observe technical education and vocational training facilities in Turkey and to share experience and expertise.

The delegation visited Directorate General of Technical Education, followed by a visit to Altindag Iskitler Technical High school and Altindag Ataturk Technical High School Ankara.

Minister Shafqat Mahmood was accompanied by Ms. Wajiha Akram, Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Federal Education, Syed Javed Hassan, Chairman, National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), Dr. Nasir Khan, Executive Director NAVTTC and Mr. Naeem Siddiqui, Director General, NAVTTC.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister World United Nations Education Turkey Visit Jammu Nasir Ankara Tayyip Erdogan July 2016 Market Government Share National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)

Recent Stories

Abdul Hadi, Ubaid, Abdul Wahid and Mehran shine on ..

21 minutes ago

Gaddafi stadium to turn pink as PCB joins hand wit ..

29 minutes ago

Russia forecasts oil price at $50: Alexander Novak ..

4 minutes ago

ATP - Shanghai: results

4 minutes ago

4-day moot on Islam, int'l humanitarian law commen ..

4 minutes ago

British Council delegation calls on Sindh Culture ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.