Pak, Turkish FMs discuss latest Afghanistan situation, evacuation efforts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday called Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu wherein they exchanged views on bilateral relations and reviewed the latest situation in Afghanistan.

Reiterating Pakistan's support for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan, Qureshi underlined the importance of an inclusive political solution as the best way forward.

He added that Pakistan's National Security Committee (NSC) had underscored the importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan for Pakistan and the region.

The foreign minister expressed the hope that the Afghan leaders would work together to achieve inclusive political settlement.

He added that the current situation in Afghanistan required sustained international engagement to ensure stability and long-term economic development.

Qureshi also apprised his Turkish counterpart of Pakistan's facilitative role in evacuation of personnel of embassies, international organizations, media entities and others.

He stated that the recent visit of President Dr. Arif Alvi to Turkey for the launching ceremony of MILGEM Naval Ship further strengthened bilateral cooperation.

The two foreign ministers also recalled the recent telephone conversation between Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about developments in Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Cavusoglu appreciated Pakistan's role in the current situation and thanked Foreign Minister Qureshi for facilitating Turkey's evacuation efforts.

The two foreign ministers agreed to coordinate closely on the situation in Afghanistan.