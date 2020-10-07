Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday said the unanimity of stance between Pakistan and Turkey on regional and international issues was welcoming

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday said the unanimity of stance between Pakistan and Turkey on regional and international issues was welcoming.

The foreign minister, in a telephonic conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, thanked for Turkey's consistent and categorical stance on the Kashmir issue.

During the conversation, both the sides discussed bilateral and regional situation, and matters of mutual interest.

He said the way Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had raised voice against the ongoing atrocities on the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir at the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, had boosted the morale of the Kashmiri people.

The foreign minister said Pakistan was resolved to play a constructive role for peace in Afghanistan as well as the whole region.

The Turkish foreign minister appreciated Pakistan's efforts for peace in the region, including Afghanistan.

Both the foreign ministers agreed to continue process of consultation on regional and other matters of mutual interest.

Foreign Minister Qureshi also invited his Turkish counterpart to visit Pakistan.