Pak-Turkish Mutual Real Estate Office “MUB Real State” Inaugurated in Karachi, Showbiz Stars, and Business Community Participate

“There is no precedent for Pak-Turkish friendship, buying and selling property between the two countries will give citizens a chance to know each other's way of life,” actor Javed Sheikh said

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021) A joint venture office of Pakistan and Turkey MUB Real state was inaugurated in Karachi. The office was inaugurated by renowned actor Javed Sheikh, Business Tycoon SM Munir, Political Leader Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Commercial Attachi of Turkish Consulate Eyup Yildirm, Country Manager Real Estate Azeem Waheed, Fashion Designers and Business Partner MUB Real State Tasneem Sadaf and Shakeel Dengra. Commercial Attachi of the Turkish Consulate Eyup Yildirm said that “Pakistanis are welcome to invest in Turkey”



Leading actor Javaid Sheikh said that “there is no precedent for Pak-Turkish friendship”

Business tycoon SM Munir welcomes the establishment of a real estate office in Karachi. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig said that “the establishment of such offices is very important for the strengthening of Pakistan-Turkey relations”

Azeem Waheed, Country Manager, MUB Real Estate, said that “the establishment of this office can be used by people who want to go to Turkey or buy property in Turkey.

MUB Real Estate is here to guide such people”

The inaugural function was attended by a large number of showbiz stars including actress Sabahat, Nimrah Shahid, Anusha, Kanwal Nazar, Hina Ansari, actor Adnan Tipu, Faiq, and Shamail Riaz Malik. MUB Real Estate is an international investment partner, headquartered in Turkey with 6 global locations including two branches in Pakistan - the newest being in Karachi.