Pak-Turkish Navies Conduct 1st Bilateral Amphibious Exercise
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2025 | 12:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Navy and Turkish Navy have successfully concluded first Bilateral Amphibious Exercise which marked a significant milestone in strengthening maritime collaboration and interoperability between two friendly navies.
The exercise featured a comprehensive range of training activities including combat firing techniques, amphibious operation drills, convoy escorting drills and military operations in urban terrain, said a news release issued by Directorate General Public Relations (Pak Navy).
Live firing drills and close combat scenarios, designed to sharpen tactical coordination and readiness in littoral environments were also a part of the exercise.
The exercise culminated with a comprehensive amphibious drill in the designated coastal area validating operational readiness of both navies.
The conduct of bilateral exercise reflected deep rooted defence partnership between Pakistan and Türkiye and reaffirmed shared commitment towards regional peace through regular collaborative training initiatives.
