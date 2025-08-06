Open Menu

Pak-Turkish Navies Conduct 1st Bilateral Amphibious Exercise

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Pak-Turkish navies conduct 1st Bilateral Amphibious Exercise

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Navy and Turkish Navy have successfully concluded first Bilateral Amphibious Exercise which marked a significant milestone in strengthening maritime collaboration and interoperability between two friendly navies.

The exercise featured a comprehensive range of training activities including combat firing techniques, amphibious operation drills, convoy escorting drills and military operations in urban terrain, said a news release issued by Directorate General Public Relations (Pak Navy).

Live firing drills and close combat scenarios, designed to sharpen tactical coordination and readiness in littoral environments were also a part of the exercise.

The exercise culminated with a comprehensive amphibious drill in the designated coastal area validating operational readiness of both navies.

The conduct of bilateral exercise reflected deep rooted defence partnership between Pakistan and Türkiye and reaffirmed shared commitment towards regional peace through regular collaborative training initiatives.

Recent Stories

COP30 announces council on climate change adaptati ..

COP30 announces council on climate change adaptation

1 hour ago
 China opens 128 shipping routes for Silk Road Mari ..

China opens 128 shipping routes for Silk Road Maritime Transport

2 hours ago
 Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers worst coral ..

Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers worst coral decline on record

2 hours ago
 OpenAI launches two new AI models that can be cust ..

OpenAI launches two new AI models that can be customised

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2025

4 hours ago
US, Canada, Mexico discuss joint efforts in counte ..

US, Canada, Mexico discuss joint efforts in countering threats to 2026 FIFA Worl ..

10 hours ago
 UN warns against worsening famine risk in Gaza

UN warns against worsening famine risk in Gaza

11 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns, denounces storming of Al-Aq ..

UAE strongly condemns, denounces storming of Al-Aqsa Courtyard; warns against es ..

11 hours ago
 Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Mar ..

Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Marahavan Khan appointed as the n ..

13 hours ago
 Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Ka ..

Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Kashmir's history: Sultan Butt

13 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes

Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan