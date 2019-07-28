UrduPoint.com
Pak-Turkish Navies Hold Bilateral Exercise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Navy's Special Service Group (SSG Navy) and Turkish Navy's Special Forces, 'Su Alti Taarruz' (SAT) concluded a bilateral 'EXERCISE AYYILDIZ-2019' in Karachi.

It was the 12th exercise in AYYILDIZ series, which continued for 12 days. This series of bilateral exercise has been regularly conducted between Pakistan and Turkey on annual basis, a press release issued here by Directorate of Public Relations (Navy) said.

The aim of the exercise was to strengthen military relationships, improve coordination, interoperability and exchange of professional expertise in Special Operations Forces' (SOF) domain.

Personnel from both navies mutually benefited from the exercise which included anti-terrorism operations, rescue and hostage operations, counter-terrorism in maritime domain and intelligence-based operations.

The exercise was a reflection of strong bilateral military cooperation between Pakistan Navy and Turkish Navy.

Pakistan and Turkey enjoy strong bilateral relations based on foundations of brotherhood and friendship. Pakistan and Turkish defence forces interact regularly on various forums. Both the navies have been actively collaborating in various professional interactions, including multilateral and bilateral exercises.

The Turkish Navy is also a regular participant of AMAN series of multinational maritime exercises organized biennially by the Pakistan Navy since 2007. Professional experiences gained during bilateral exercises have been mutually rewarding and will foster greater bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly navies.

