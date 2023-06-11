Pak-Turkiye bilateral cooperation in diverse fields to open vistas of economic prosperity: PM

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that the enhanced bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Turkiye through joint investment and ventures would prove 'a win win' situation for the both countries.

In an interview with Haber Global, a Turkish tv channel, the prime minister highlighted that a target of bilateral trade to the tune of $5 billion, in the next three years, between the two countries was very much achievable.

The prime minister said that the areas of solar and hydro power energy in Pakistan possessed huge potential and the Turkish investors could avail of this opportunity.

"I want to assure as Prime Minister of Pakistan to do everything to facilitate Turkish investors. There is great scope between the two countries to make this wonderful journey more successful," he added.

The prime minister opined that respective sectors of Turkiye had potential in these areas of Pakistan and it could play its role.

Our labour was more skilled and if they have Turkish investment, it would be a well combination, thus opening vistas of opportunities for joint ventures, he added.

The prime minister, to another query, replied that the railroad network between Pakistan, Iran and Turkiye could play a very important role which required improvisation.

It would definitely result in reduction of the cost of transportation and making their production of goods very compatible in the global markets, he said, adding that his aim was make this network more efficient.

Felicitating President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his reelection, the prime minister said that the president had proved himself as an established statesman and politician.

The prime minister said that he was looking forward to working closely with president Erdogan to further cement their bilateral relations and trade and investment ties.

Comparing Pakistan and Turkiye as 'one soul two hearts' he said the relations between the two countries dated back to centuries.

Turkiye had always supported Pakistan in difficult times, ie; during floods and quakes, it had gone an extra mile to support them, he added.

Similarly, different governments of Pakistan irrespective of the political party in power, they always supported their Turkish brothers and sisters. When it came to Turkiye, all the political parties were one.

"This is the journey we have adopted and hope to achieve our mission through hard work and sincerity of purpose," he stressed.

The prime minister said that these personal bonds of brothers and friends always helped them to come through every thick and thin.

The prime minister said that Pakistan and Turkiye enjoyed strong strategic partnership as they had also entered into joint ventures over ship making industry, adding while there were other areas in which both brotherly countries had shared interests.

He reaffirmed support to Turkiye's territorial solidarity and integrity and said that Turkiye had always supported Pakistan on the issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

