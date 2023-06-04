UrduPoint.com

Pak-Turkiye Bilateral Trade Volume Target Of $5bn Very Much Achievable: PM

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2023 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that the target of increasing bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and Turkiye to $5 billion annually over the next three years was very much achievable.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister referred to his recent visit to Turkiye where he attended the inauguration of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who had been re-elected for the third term in office.

The prime minister said that in his meetings with heads of leading Turkish business groups yesterday, he highlighted the need for investment and trade in the fields of agriculture, energy, information technology and construction.

Exciting opportunities had emerged for collaboration especially after the historic Trade-in-Goods Agreement between Pakistan & Turkiye became operational on May 31 this year, he added.

"Was glad to find the discernible interest of the Turkish business community in building on the existing partnerships & establishing new ventures," the prime minister further noted in his tweet.

