Pak-Turkiye joint military exercise "ATATURK-XII 2023" concludes at Tarbela

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :The closing ceremony of Pak-Turkiye joint military exercise "ATATURK-XII 2023" participated by troops from Turkish Special Forces and Pakistan's Special Services Group (SSG) was held at Tarbela on Thursday.

The two weeks long exercise was aimed at sharing mutual experiences in counter-terrorism domain, rehearsing or adopting best practices and enhancing cooperation between the two armies, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The drills or techniques regarding Compound and Cave Clearance, Sniper Training, Improvised Explosives Devices (IED) handling and Combat Medic training were special focus areas of the joint exercise.

It added that this was the 12th joint exercise of the Ataturk series as part of bilateral military cooperation between both friendly countries.

Director General Military Training, Major General Asad Nawaz Khan witnessed the closing ceremony as chief guest.

Turkish military delegation was headed by Centre Commander for Counter-Terrorism Training and Exercise, Colonel Mustafa Kahraman, who also attended the closing�ceremony.