UrduPoint.com

Pak-Turkiye Joint Military Exercise "ATATURK-XII 2023" Concludes At Tarbela

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2023 | 10:08 PM

Pak-Turkiye joint military exercise "ATATURK-XII 2023" concludes at Tarbela

The closing ceremony of Pak-Turkiye joint military exercise "ATATURK-XII 2023" participated by troops from Turkish Special Forces and Pakistan's Special Services Group (SSG) was held at Tarbela on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :The closing ceremony of Pak-Turkiye joint military exercise "ATATURK-XII 2023" participated by troops from Turkish Special Forces and Pakistan's Special Services Group (SSG) was held at Tarbela on Thursday.

The two weeks long exercise was aimed at sharing mutual experiences in counter-terrorism domain, rehearsing or adopting best practices and enhancing cooperation between the two armies, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The drills or techniques regarding Compound and Cave Clearance, Sniper Training, Improvised Explosives Devices (IED) handling and Combat Medic training were special focus areas of the joint exercise.

It added that this was the 12th joint exercise of the Ataturk series as part of bilateral military cooperation between both friendly countries.

Director General Military Training, Major General Asad Nawaz Khan witnessed the closing ceremony as chief guest.

Turkish military delegation was headed by Centre Commander for Counter-Terrorism Training and Exercise, Colonel Mustafa Kahraman, who also attended the closing�ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan ISPR Nawaz Khan From Best

Recent Stories

Gender Balance Forum, Women in Government Forum to ..

Gender Balance Forum, Women in Government Forum to be held at World Government S ..

10 minutes ago
 Share of Russian Oil in Seaborne Supplies to Polan ..

Share of Russian Oil in Seaborne Supplies to Poland Totaled 13% in 2022 - Operat ..

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad declaration to help make roads safer: Se ..

Islamabad declaration to help make roads safer: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq S ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE President accepts condolences from Sheikhs, ci ..

UAE President accepts condolences from Sheikhs, citizens over death of Sheikha M ..

10 minutes ago
 US House Passes Resolution Condemning Transit of C ..

US House Passes Resolution Condemning Transit of Chinese Balloon Over Country

2 minutes ago
 Biden Says No Decision Yet on Visit to Poland, Sil ..

Biden Says No Decision Yet on Visit to Poland, Silent on Prospects for Ukraine T ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.