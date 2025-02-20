Open Menu

Pak-Turkiye Joint Military Exercise Ataturk-XIII Concludes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Pak-Turkiye joint military exercise Ataturk-XIII concludes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The closing ceremony of Pak-Turkiye Joint Exercise Ataturk-XIII in the Counter Terrorism domain was conducted between the Armies of Pakistan and the Republic of Turkiye at Cherat, Pakistan.

The two-week-long Exercise commenced on 10 February 2025. 2x Combat Teams from the Special Services Group, Pakistan Army and 36x all ranks from Special Forces, Republic of Turkiye participated in the Exercise said an ISPR news release.

Commander 11 Corps attended the Closing Ceremony as Chief Guest.

Brigadier General Ahmet ASIK from the Republic of Turkiye also witnessed the Closing Ceremony. The troops displayed the highest standards of professional excellence during the conduct.

The exercise was aimed at refining professional skills through joint training besides harnessing the historic military-to-military relations among the friendly countries. Participating in troops benefited immensely from joint training/ exercise.

Recent Stories

Shamma bint Mohammed participates in UNOG Director ..

Shamma bint Mohammed participates in UNOG Director-General's annual meeting with ..

6 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Exe ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Executive Committee of ADNOC Boar ..

1 hour ago
 AI-powered defence innovations unveiled at IDEX 20 ..

AI-powered defence innovations unveiled at IDEX 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE hotels generate AED37.1 billion in first 10 mo ..

UAE hotels generate AED37.1 billion in first 10 months of 2024

2 hours ago
 Fakhar Zaman ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy 202 ..

Fakhar Zaman ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

2 hours ago
 Google pays €326 million to settle tax dispute i ..

Google pays €326 million to settle tax dispute in Italy

4 hours ago
Sharjah Civil Aviation Department, Serco renew par ..

Sharjah Civil Aviation Department, Serco renew partnership agreement

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2025

6 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr welcomes scientists participating in ..

Saud bin Saqr welcomes scientists participating in 16th International Workshop o ..

13 hours ago
 Folk crafts tell Egyptian tales at Sharjah Heritag ..

Folk crafts tell Egyptian tales at Sharjah Heritage Days

13 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan welcomes Secretary-General at ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan welcomes Secretary-General at Ministry of Foreign Affairs o ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan