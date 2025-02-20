Pak-Turkiye Joint Military Exercise Ataturk-XIII Concludes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2025 | 02:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The closing ceremony of Pak-Turkiye Joint Exercise Ataturk-XIII in the Counter Terrorism domain was conducted between the Armies of Pakistan and the Republic of Turkiye at Cherat, Pakistan.
The two-week-long Exercise commenced on 10 February 2025. 2x Combat Teams from the Special Services Group, Pakistan Army and 36x all ranks from Special Forces, Republic of Turkiye participated in the Exercise said an ISPR news release.
Commander 11 Corps attended the Closing Ceremony as Chief Guest.
Brigadier General Ahmet ASIK from the Republic of Turkiye also witnessed the Closing Ceremony. The troops displayed the highest standards of professional excellence during the conduct.
The exercise was aimed at refining professional skills through joint training besides harnessing the historic military-to-military relations among the friendly countries. Participating in troops benefited immensely from joint training/ exercise.
Recent Stories
Shamma bint Mohammed participates in UNOG Director-General's annual meeting with ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Executive Committee of ADNOC Boar ..
AI-powered defence innovations unveiled at IDEX 2025
UAE hotels generate AED37.1 billion in first 10 months of 2024
Fakhar Zaman ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Google pays €326 million to settle tax dispute in Italy
Sharjah Civil Aviation Department, Serco renew partnership agreement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2025
Saud bin Saqr welcomes scientists participating in 16th International Workshop o ..
Folk crafts tell Egyptian tales at Sharjah Heritage Days
Shakhboot bin Nahyan welcomes Secretary-General at Ministry of Foreign Affairs o ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rain in city brings temperature drop, weather turns pleasant6 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 45 properties, demolishes illegal plaza structure6 minutes ago
-
Pak-Turkiye joint military exercise Ataturk-XIII concludes6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 4 drug dealers with over 6 kg charras16 minutes ago
-
AJK lashes with much-awaited first rainfall of winter in plains, snowfall on higher reaches16 minutes ago
-
Bus-rickshaw collision in Khanpur killed 6, hurt several16 minutes ago
-
Chairman IMC calls on DC to discuss GTVCW's issues16 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi meets Ambassador of Qatar26 minutes ago
-
Tarar for more international collaborations with local media for capacity enhancement26 minutes ago
-
Commander FCNA attends ISPR Internship closing ceremony in GB26 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 493 kg drugs in nine operations26 minutes ago
-
Kashmore police rescue two abductees in operation26 minutes ago