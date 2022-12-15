UrduPoint.com

Pak, Turkiye Resolve To Enhance Bilateral Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 15, 2022 | 11:04 PM

Pak, Turkiye resolve to enhance bilateral cooperation

Pakistan and Turkiye on Thursday reaffirmed the resolve to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors including aviation and railways

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan and Turkiye on Thursday reaffirmed the resolve to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors including aviation and railways.

The Federal Minister for Aviation and Railways Khuwaja Saad Rafique and the ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan Mehmet Pacaci expressed the resolve during a meeting here.

Pakistan and Turkiye had great and deep cultural, historical and religious connections, said a press release.

It said the project PK-TK played an imperative role to make bridge among both the countries.

Both the dignitaries mulled to expand the scope of mutual flights from Pakistan to Anatolia.

