Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Pak-Turkmenistan To Further Enhance Trade Cultural Activities: Adnan Jalil

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Pak-Turkmenistan to further enhance trade cultural activities: Adnan Jalil

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical education Muhammad Adnan Jalil on Wednesday said that apart from religious and cultural relations, Pakistan and Turkmenistan are linked in historic cordial relations and thus the promotion of trade and cultural activities between the two countries will give more momentum to these ties.

He further said that there were so many possible avenues of trade promotion between Pakistan and Turkmenistan which if properly utilized would play an important role in the economic development of both the countries.

He expressed these views in a call on meeting with the Turkmenistan Ambassador to Pakistan Mr.Atadjan Movlamov.

During the meeting, the caretaker Minister discussed matters of mutual interest with the Turkmen Ambassador with special emphasis on aspects related to development of the trade sector between the two countries.

On this occasion, a number of proposals also came under discussion for the development of bilateral trade and cultural activities between the two countries, while the provincial minister also raised the point of easing the visa process for Pakistanis with the Turkmenistan ambassador.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Turkmenistan Visa Commerce From

Recent Stories

Govt to uphold right to free speech as sacred caus ..

Govt to uphold right to free speech as sacred cause: Marriyum

13 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler condoles with Emir of Kuwait over pa ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles with Emir of Kuwait over passing of Mubarak Jaber Al Muba ..

33 minutes ago
 'Plant for Prosperity' App Registers More Than One ..

'Plant for Prosperity' App Registers More Than One Million Plants

55 minutes ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi, Alwaleed Philanthropies sign MoU to ..

NYU Abu Dhabi, Alwaleed Philanthropies sign MoU to collaborate on Alwaleed Cultu ..

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

2 hours ago
 Dubai&#039;s Museum of Future to host annual &#039 ..

Dubai&#039;s Museum of Future to host annual &#039;Machines Can See&#039; summit

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.