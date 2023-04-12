Pak-Turkmenistan to further enhance trade cultural activities: Adnan Jalil

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical education Muhammad Adnan Jalil on Wednesday said that apart from religious and cultural relations, Pakistan and Turkmenistan are linked in historic cordial relations and thus the promotion of trade and cultural activities between the two countries will give more momentum to these ties.

He further said that there were so many possible avenues of trade promotion between Pakistan and Turkmenistan which if properly utilized would play an important role in the economic development of both the countries.

He expressed these views in a call on meeting with the Turkmenistan Ambassador to Pakistan Mr.Atadjan Movlamov.

During the meeting, the caretaker Minister discussed matters of mutual interest with the Turkmen Ambassador with special emphasis on aspects related to development of the trade sector between the two countries.

On this occasion, a number of proposals also came under discussion for the development of bilateral trade and cultural activities between the two countries, while the provincial minister also raised the point of easing the visa process for Pakistanis with the Turkmenistan ambassador.