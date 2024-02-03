Pak, UAE Enjoy Deep Brotherly Ties: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday said that Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates enjoyed strong brotherly ties which were being further strengthened with time
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday said that Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates enjoyed strong brotherly ties which were being further strengthened with time.
He said Pakistan highly valued the UAE’s firm support to its economic and investment sectors.
The prime minister was talking to UAE Minister for Foreign Trade Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi who called on him, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release
The caretaker prime minister said that during his recent visit to the UAE, both the countries had signed MoUs which would open a new era of economic cooperation between the two countries.
“The UAE is a home to 1.8 million Pakistanis who are playing a role in the progress, prosperity and economic development of both brotherly countries,” the press release quoted the prime minister as saying.
He also stressed the need for cooperation in the aviation and tourism sectors, besides exploring the prospects in railway connectivity so that the people-to-people contacts could be further strengthened.
Prime Minister Kakar assured the government’s support for bringing traders and chambers of commerce and industry of the two countries closer.
He also conveyed his good wishes to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
During the meeting, Caretaker Minister for Maritime Affairs Shahid Ashraf Tarrar, UAE ambassador in Pakistan and other relevant senior officials were also present.
The UAE minister expressed the resolve to further strengthen trade ties with Pakistan.
