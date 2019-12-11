Pak-UK Business Conference concludes

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce (RCCI) organized third Pak-UK Trade and Investment Conference in the UK city of Birmingham

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce (RCCI) organized third Pak-UK Trade and Investment Conference in the UK city of Birmingham

Addressing the concluding session of the conference, President RCCI Saboor Malik, said that both Pakistan and UK have historical relations and our relations are based on mutual respect. The major aim of this conference was to attract foreign direct investment (FDI), presenting soft image of Pakistan and to increase interaction with business community in UK. There is a huge potential of trade and investment between Pakistan and UK. This event will help business community of both sides to maintain the momentum for enhanced commercial relations between the two countries, including working towards meeting the target of $4 billion bilateral trade volume, he expressed.

The President RCCI said representatives from over 60 companies from UK and Pakistan attended the conference, in which main sectors were Pharmaceutical, Tourism, Services, Hospitality, Poultry and construction. Business to Business (B2B) meetings were also organized on the sidelines of this conference which provided invaluable opportunities to the businesses to network and connect, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that RCCI had also organized similar event in Birmingham in December last year.

Earlier, Counselor General Ahmer Ismail, in meeting with RCCI delegation lauded the Chamber's role in promoting trade ties through exhibitions and business opportunities conferences. He said that Pakistani exports to UK are around $ 2 billion which are not up to the mark. He emphasized the need for holding such events regularly to bring about further enhancement in the bilateral commercial relations between the two countries.

The event was highly successful as it was well attended by the mainstream British Business Community. Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Deputy Lieutenant West Midland, Nasir Awan, President Greater Birmingham Chamber Keith Smith Stoke, CEO GBCCI Paul Faulkner, president Asian Business Chamber Qasim Javed and number of exporters, and members of RCCI attended the conference.