PAK-UK Business Council delegation calls on Shafqat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :A six-member delegation of Pak-UK Business Council led by the Chairman, Khursheed Barlas called on the Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood, here on Wednesday.

They discussed various issues including exchange of students and faculty members for various short courses of cutting-edge technology, vocational training and skilled education. It was also discussed to support the youth through scholarships, who could not afford the expenses otherwise.

Appreciating the Pak-UK ties in the field of education, Federal Education Minister said DFID is supporting in many education related projects of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhaw.

It is also helping the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training to set-up a state-of-the-art organisation for data collection and pledged to support £ 9 million.

Shafqat Mahmood also commended the role of Pak-Uk Business Council for resolving the issues faced by Pakistan business community and enhancing bilateral trade relations with UK.

Federal Minister suggested the council to discover new opportunities for promoting Pakistan's export and trade with UK after completion of BREXIT.

Educational and vocational exhibition and webinar by mutual cooperation of the Ministry and Council also came under discussion.

The meeting was also attended by the Parliamentary Secretary Wajiha Akram, the Secretay Farah Hamid Khan and other senior officers.