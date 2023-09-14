Pak, UK friendship based on common heritage: Jalil Jilani

(@Abdulla99267510)

Jalil Abbas Jilani describes the 1.6 million British Pakistanis in the UK as an asset to the country and appreciated their positive role in the development of UK-Pakistan relations.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 14th, 2023) Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani has said Pakistan and Britain are close partners and their friendship is based on common heritage, values and mutual goodwill.

Addressing a reception hosted in honor of delegates of the Commonwealth Youth Ministers Meeting in London, he described the 1.

6 million British Pakistanis in the UK as an asset to the country and appreciated their positive role in the development of UK-Pakistan relations.

Secretary General Commonwealth Patricia Scotland appreciated the talent of Pakistani youth and the cultural beauty of the country.