Pak-Ukraine trade turnover registers significant increase

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The volume of Pak-Ukraine trade turnover has touched US $ 411.814 million including Ukraine exports in the year 2020 as comparing to $ 331.096 in 2019.

Similarly Pakistani imports were $ 80,717 million in 2020, an increase of 3.9 percent as comparing to 2019. The bilateral trade between Pakistan and Ukraine was started on March 16, 1992. Since the very beginning, Pakistan and Ukraine focus on significant economic and strategic areas of cooperation, and by now reached a high level of success.

Pakistan and Ukraine have several trade agreements, the most important ones were in the sphere of military and technical cooperation,said a press release.

Also, cooperation between Ukraine and Pakistan in the fields of culture, education, and science have significant achievements and good prospects for further active development.

The presentation of the rich cultural heritage of Ukraine, familiarization with its traditions and way of life, and research on similarities in cultural traditions will bring friendly nations, even more, closer to each other.