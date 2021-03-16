UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak-Ukraine Trade Turnover Registers Significant Increase

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

Pak-Ukraine trade turnover registers significant increase

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The volume of Pak-Ukraine trade turnover has touched US $ 411.814 million including Ukraine exports in the year 2020 as comparing to $ 331.096 in 2019.

Similarly Pakistani imports were $ 80,717 million in 2020, an increase of 3.9 percent as comparing to 2019. The bilateral trade between Pakistan and Ukraine was started on March 16, 1992. Since the very beginning, Pakistan and Ukraine focus on significant economic and strategic areas of cooperation, and by now reached a high level of success.

Pakistan and Ukraine have several trade agreements, the most important ones were in the sphere of military and technical cooperation,said a press release.

Also, cooperation between Ukraine and Pakistan in the fields of culture, education, and science have significant achievements and good prospects for further active development.

The presentation of the rich cultural heritage of Ukraine, familiarization with its traditions and way of life, and research on similarities in cultural traditions will bring friendly nations, even more, closer to each other.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Ukraine Education March 2019 2020 Million

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif has security threats if he returns to ..

45 minutes ago

Secretary Forestry Wildlife & Fisheries paid visit ..

48 minutes ago

Get ready to get your hands on the fastest chargin ..

52 minutes ago

International Humanitarian Hackathon&#039;s finali ..

55 minutes ago

PM stresses for introducing track and trace system ..

1 hour ago

‘Can’t resign from assemblies,’ Zardari refu ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.