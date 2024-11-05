Pak universities' pioneer in adopting HEC’s 'Maktab' best tech solution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Pakistani Universities are pioneer in adopting Higher education Commission (HEC’s) ‘Maktab’ technology to automate operations as per global best practices.

According to the details from official sources, HEC, via its Higher Education Development Program - HEDP will bring Maktab, the world's best technology solution, to Pakistani universities.

By automating the entire student lifecycle, Maktab will not only reduce operational costs but also offer a state-of-the-art academic experience at significantly subsidised rates, the sources added.

Muhammad Nawaz Shareef University of Agriculture, Multan; AROR University, Sukkur; Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design, Lahore; Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, Peshawar; UET, Peshawar; and Sardar Bahadur Khan Women’s University, Quetta pioneered to digitise their operations from student admissions till graduation (ERP-SLC).

The solution design signing event held last week demonstrates a commitment to digitising university operations tailored to specific needs.

At the ceremony, HEC Member IT Dr. Jameel Ahmed encouraged other universities to take advantage of this unique automation opportunity.